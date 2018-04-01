Woman Accused of Vandalism Sentenced to More Than Five Years

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - A western Missouri woman who admitted taking part in vandalism aimed at getting a biracial man to leave a mobile home park will go to prison for more than five years.

Federal prosecutors said 43-year-old Teresa Witthar, of Independence, received a 63-month sentence Monday from U.S. District Judge Dean Whipple.

Witthar and two Independence men were accused of entering the man's mobile home in June 2006 and writing at least 15 racial slurs on the walls. The home was hit by arson a few days later.

Witthar pleaded guilty in February to conspiracy, obstructing justice and violating the federal Fair Housing Act. Co-conspirators Charles Wilhelm and David Martin, both in their 20s, have also pleaded guilty and will be sentenced next month.