Woman Accused of Violating Man's Civil Rights

KANSAS CITY (AP) - A western Missouri woman is accused of violating the civil rights of a biracial man by vandalizing and setting fire to his trailer in the mobile home park where they both lived.

The U.S. Attorney's office says 43-year-old Teresa Witthar, of Independence, is named in a seven-count indictment returned Wednesday. Federal prosecutors say she participated in a conspiracy to intimidate the man so he would move away. The indictment accuses Witthar of entering the man's home in June 2006 and writing at least 15 racial slurs on the walls.

Prosecutors say someone threw a gas can with a lit piece of cloth under the man's trailer three days later. Witthar could not be located for comment. It wasn't immediately clear if she had an attorney.