Woman admits collecting dead mother's checks

ST. LOUIS (AP) - An eastern Missouri woman faces sentencing Nov. 4 after pleading guilty to federal charges for collecting $138,000 in veteran's benefits in the name of her deceased mother.

The woman, 69-year-old Victoria Jean Briley of Wentzville, pleaded guilty Tuesday in federal court in St. Louis to one count of theft of government funds.

Briley's mother died in 2006, but Briley had control over a bank account in her mother's name. Monthly payments from the Department of Veterans Affairs went into that account through May.

Briley admitted to investigators that she had been concealing her mother's death from the government.