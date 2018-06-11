Woman admits stealing $1.2M from assisted living center

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) - A woman has admitted her role in the theft of more than $1.2 million from a company which owns assisted living centers in Kansas and Missouri.

Lori Shryock of Augusta pleaded guilty to mail fraud Monday in federal court. Sentencing is Aug. 24.

In exchange for her plea, prosecutors agreed to recommend a sentence at the low end of the guideline.

Her husband, Brent Shryock, was the former information systems director for Presbyterian Manors of Mid-America where he was in charge of purchasing equipment. He pleaded guilty in May to mail fraud in a deal with prosecutors for a proposed 36-month prison sentence.

Prosecutors said the couple created four fictitious companies to submit fraudulent invoices. Among them was LGR Technology, which stood for Let's Get Rich Technology.