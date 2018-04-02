Woman Admits Stealing from Andy Williams

FORSYTH, Mo. (AP) - A bookkeeper at Andy Williams' Moon River Theatre in Branson has admitted embezzling tens of thousands of dollars from the singer's company.

KOLR-TV reports that Kirbyville resident Dawn Cleveringa (kleh-ver-ING-uh) pleaded guilty Thursday in Taney County District Court to stealing and forgery. The judge sentenced her to 60 days in jail and five years' probation, plus restitution.

Cleveringa was accused of writing company checks to herself and forging the signatures for several years. She pleaded guilty to stealing at least $25,000, but a lawyer for Andy Williams says the loss was at least $500,000.

Cleveringa apologized in court and said the money went for family and medical needs. Her lawyer said some of it also went toward credit card bills and other expenses.