Woman Admits Stealing from the Elderly

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A St. Louis County woman admits stealing $169,000 from elderly residents of an assisted-living facility. Fifty-four-year-old Marie Allen of Florissant pleaded guilty to one felony count of bank fraud yesterday in federal court. She is expected to be sentenced to two years or less in prison. Allen was administrator at St. Elizabeth Hall in St. Louis. The facility is run by the Cardinal Ritter Institute. Allen had authority to write checks from the accounts of residents. Authorities say she wrote hundreds of checks to businesses or made out to cash and used the money for herself. An official at Cardinal Ritter Senior Services says all residents have been reimbursed.