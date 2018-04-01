Woman Airlifted to Hospital After Motorcycle Crash

COOPER COUNTY - A Holts Summit woman was airlifted to a nearby hospital Monday afternoon after her motorcycle crashed.

Terri A. Greene was taken to University Hospital by helicopter after her 2007 Harley Davidson went onto the shoulder of the exit ramp and flipped near I-70 mile marker 98.

The crash happened at 3:50 p.m. Monday.

Greene, 47, was ejected off the motorcycle and suffered serious injuries.