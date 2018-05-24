Woman arrested after Sunday evening chase through Columbia

COLUMBIA - The Missouri State Highway Patrol said Monday a woman was arrested after a chase through Columbia Sunday evening.

Corporal Scott White with MSHP said a trooper tried to pull over a stolen white truck at the Moser's on Business Loop 70 in Columbia Sunday evening. When the driver didn't stop, a chase started.

The pursuit moved down I-70 and U.S. Highway 63. The MSHP said it had a spike strip set up to stop the vehicle on Route VV at 7:00 p.m.

Troopers said the truck drove into a wooded area off Farrar Road near Route VV. Troopers found the truck unoccupied shortly thereafter. Authoirities said there was an 8-month-old in the truck who was turned over to family.

A K-9 unit led authorities to a residence where they located one of two suspects, 24-year-old Rikki Herrin.

White said a second suspect, 41-year-old Ralph Richmond, was unaccounted for Monday morning. He had multiple warrants out of Jackson County for his arrest.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said it was assisted in the chase by the Columbia Police Department and the Boone County Sheriff's Department. White said the MSHP helicopter was also dispatched.

[This story has been updated to include further information about the chase.]