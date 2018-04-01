Woman Arrested Again for Stealing Debit Cards from Elderly

COLUMBIA - A Columbia woman was arrested for the second time in a week Tuesday, charged with stealing someone's debit card.



Columbia Police first arrested Courtney Guest last Wednesday for two separate incidents - one in which they say she stole a debit card from a fellow employee at the Neighborhoods by TigerPlace. In another case they say she stole a debit card from a resident of the elderly care facility.



Tuesday, she was back in jail after being released on bond. Wednesday, she had bonded out.

This time, police said she stole a debit card from an 81-year old resident and bought an iPad and paid her car payment with the stolen card. It's the third incident of debit card theft at the facility and police said they they do not believe there are any more victims.

EDITOR'S NOTE: This story has been updated to indicate that police do not believe there are any more victims. Previously, KOMU 8 News reported that police said there could have been other cases they did not yet know about.