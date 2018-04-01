Woman Arrested for Active Home Marijuana Growth

JEFFERSON CITY — The Jefferson City Police Department responded to a marijuana growth operation Monday which took place within a residence on Crestmere.

Officers served a search warrant at the residence leading to the confiscation of a number of marijuana plants, an in-home greenhouse and other evidence associated with the incident, according to a press release.

The release stated that officers arrested resident Angela Parker, 38, for distribution, delivering and manufacturing a controlled substance, and also possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance.

Officials transported Parker to the Cole County Sheriff's Department for processing.

Officials called the Department of Social Services, Children's Division, to the residence due to the living conditions and a child being present.