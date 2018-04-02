Woman Arrested for Growing Marijuana on Property

COLUMBIA - Bee Enowski, 71, turned herself into the Miller County Sherriffs Department on September 13, 2012 for possession of a controlled substance and producing a controlled substance.

On June 6, 2012, Sheriff William M. Abbot of Miller County and Mid-Missouri Drug Task Force executed a narcotics search warrant at 6 Riddle Rd, Kaiser, Mo where Enowski lived.

Twenty-three marijuana plants and several items of contraband inside the residence were found. Enowski was also found to be in possession of approximately one-half pound of marijuana and other items of paraphernalia in her apartment at the office of Cry Baby Campground, which she manages.

Enowski was released that day from custody awaiting formal charges from the Miller County Prosecutor's Office. A $100,00 cash or surety bond was issued.

Anyone with any information about suspicious or criminal activity in this area is encouraged to contact the Miller County Sheriff's office at 573-369-2341.