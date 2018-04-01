Woman arrested for murder in Welcome Inn homicide investigation

COLUMBIA - Police arrested Jaclyn A. Rose, 33, for murder in connection to the Welcome Inn Homicide early Wednesday morning.

Police were called to the Welcome Inn Nov. 16 after a witness found a man dead in his room. Columbia Police said the man had an apparent gun shot wound.

Police observed Rose and the victim, Gregory J. Moore entering Moore's hotel room on hotel video. Rose was then seen leaving the room a short time later.

Rose was the last in the room before the victim was found dead.

Fulton police detained Rose after detectives discovered a cell phone seized from her belonged to the victim of the homicide.

Columbia police transported Rose from the Fulton Police Department to Columbia before releasing her to the Boone County Jail.

Along with first-degree murder, Rose faces potential charges of armed criminal action, tampering with physical evidence and unlawful use of weapons.