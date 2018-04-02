Woman arrested in fatal shooting in suburban St. Louis

By: The Associated Press

RICHMOND HEIGHTS (AP) — Authorities say a woman has been arrested in the shooting death of a man at a suburban St. Louis apartment building.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the woman was taken into custody early Tuesday. Police say the victim and suspect in the Richmond Heights shooting knew each other. Their names weren't immediately released.

Police didn't say what led up to the homicide.