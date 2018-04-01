Woman Arrested in NW Missouri School Assault
CHULA, Mo. - Police say they arrested a northwest Missouri woman after she allegedly threatened to hit a school principal and made death threats during a dispute at a school.
The Livingston County Sheriff's Office says the 34-year-old woman, who has a child at the Chula School, became enraged this week during a meeting with a school official.
After she was asked to leave, she reportedly pulled a phone out of the wall, tried to hit the school principal and threatened the lives of school officials.
The St. Joseph News-Press reports staffers restrained the woman until deputies arrived. She allegedly continued to resist arrest and assaulted and threatened the deputies.
Authorities did not say what prompted the woman's anger.
More News
Select a station to view its upcoming schedule: