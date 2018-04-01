Woman Arrested in NW Missouri School Assault

CHULA, Mo. - Police say they arrested a northwest Missouri woman after she allegedly threatened to hit a school principal and made death threats during a dispute at a school.

The Livingston County Sheriff's Office says the 34-year-old woman, who has a child at the Chula School, became enraged this week during a meeting with a school official.

After she was asked to leave, she reportedly pulled a phone out of the wall, tried to hit the school principal and threatened the lives of school officials.

The St. Joseph News-Press reports staffers restrained the woman until deputies arrived. She allegedly continued to resist arrest and assaulted and threatened the deputies.

Authorities did not say what prompted the woman's anger.