Woman assaulted on MKT Trail in Columbia

COLUMBIA - Police are searching for a suspect after a woman was assaulted on the MKT Trail near the Forum Blvd. access in Columbia Thursday night.

The 26-year-old woman was attacked while walking on the trail and struck several times with an object before the suspect fled, according to police. She was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are still looking for the object used in the assault. A K-9 unit helped search for the suspect when officers arrived, but police say the search was unsuccessful. The suspect is still at large.

Police are urging people on the trail to stay alert and call CrimeStoppers at (573) 875-TIPS if anyone has information on the assault.

Suzanne King said she was a witness to the attack.

"I was on my bicycle and heard the woman screaming ahead of me and went towards it," King said. "This all occured around 7:45 p.m. while still daylight outside, but there were not any other people on the trail."

King said she called 911 while tending to the victim immediately after the attack.

"I did not get a good view of the guy other than his back as he ran away," she said. "The man ran west towards the Forum trail access parking area."

