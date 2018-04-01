Woman Becomes Third Person Convicted in Missouri Slayings

By: The Associated Press

FORSYTH (AP) - A woman is the third of five suspects going to prison for the slayings of a rural southwest Missouri couple.

A Taney County jury Monday convicted Windy Friend on two counts of first-degree murder in the April 2011 deaths of Rusty and Rebecca Porter of Willard.

Friend's husband, Tony Friend, pleaded guilty to the same charges in February and was sentenced to life in prison. Tony Friend's son, Phillip Friend, previously pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and felonious restraint.

The Porters' remains were found in rural Taney County in July 2011.

Court records indicate Rusty Porter was involved in a longstanding dispute with his neighbor and uncle, Robert Campbell, who is awaiting trial along with a fifth suspect in the couple's death.