Woman Catches Fire From Spilled Gas, Cigarette

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A woman is in critical condition in St. Louis catching fire following an argument over a gasoline can.

KMOV-TV reports that the incident happened Monday night. Police say the woman and the man she lives with had been drinking all day when they got into an argument over a gas can while the man was mowing the lawn, and gas from the can splashed her.

Several minutes later, the woman lit a cigarette, which ignited the gasoline still on her. The woman became engulfed in flames.

Authorities have not identified the woman but say she has second- and third-degree burns on her face and chest.