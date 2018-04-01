Woman charged after car crashes into building, pinning Fire Chief

CAMDENTON - The woman who allegedly crashed her car into the business office of the Camdenton Fire Department, injuring the fire chief, has been charged with second-degree vehicular assault.

The Camdenton Fire Department said Jacqueline Johnson drove her car into the building Friday afternoon, pinning Fire Chief Drew Stark between the car and his desk.

Emergency personnel transported Stark to the Camdenton Ambulance Base where he was flown to University Hospital in Columbia.

The city of Camdenton said Monday Stark is still in the hospital, and his condition is progressing as expected for the extent of his injuries.

Johnson is being held on $10,000 bond.