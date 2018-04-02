Woman Charged after Man Hits Multiple Cars

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

St. LOUIS (AP) - A woman who works at a strip club faces charges after she allegedly assaulted a man driving on the Poplar Street Bridge, leading to several accidents. Jasmine Wright of St. Louis first told police she was sexually assaulted by the male driver. She later told them she had sex with him, and pursued him after he refused to pay. The 19-year-old woman was arrested yesterday on charges of falsifying a police report, prostitution and marijuana possession from the Tuesday incident.