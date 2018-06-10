Woman Charged in 1990 NW Mo. Slaying

SMITHVILLE (AP) - Clay County authorities say a woman has been charged in the stabbing death of a Smithville man in 1990.

Authorities announced Tuesday that Annette Davis of Kansas City was charged with second-degree murder in the slaying of 70-year-old Clifford McClanahan. She is being held on $500,000 bond.

McClanahan was found dead in his Smithville home in August 1990.

Sheriff Paul Vescovo, who originally investigated McClanahan's death, reopened the case in January. Investigators said handprints on McClanahan's bathroom sink were matched to Davis. Vescovo says Davis was never a suspect in the death until that evidence was found.

Court documents say Davis told detectives McClanahan caught her smoking crack and slapped her, and she stabbed him and ran out of the house. It wasn't immediately clear if Davis has an attorney.