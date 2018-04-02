Woman charged in 2001 death of 2-year old Missouri child

By: The Associated Press

PINEVILLE (AP) — Prosecutors in southwest Missouri have charged a former foster mother in the 2001 death of a 2-year-old girl.

Jessica Newhard was charged this week with second-degree murder in the death of Megan McCullar, a McDonald County child whose death has remained unresolved for 15 years.

The Joplin Globe reports the Missouri Division of Family Services had placed the child with Newhard and her husband in June 2001. A probable cause affidavit shows the child died three months later of "shaken impact syndrome."

McDonald County prosecutor Bill Dobbs says his office filed charges after receiving additional information, but declined to comment on the nature of that information.

Online court records don't list a lawyer for Newhard, who was arrested in Georgia and has been released on bond.