Woman charged in attack of St. Louis train station worker

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A Ferguson woman has been charged in the attack of a security guard at a train station in St. Louis.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 22-year-old Ronisha Pampkin is charged with third-degree assault. Police say she attacked a security guard who was checking tickets at the North Hanley MetroLink platform around 7 a.m. Monday.

A bystander filmed the attack and posted it on social media. St. Louis County police officers arrested Pampkin Tuesday after identifying her in the video.