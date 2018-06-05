Woman charged in fire that killed 2 Kansas City firefighters
KANSAS CITY (AP) — A woman is charged with two counts of second-degree murder and one count of first-degree arson in the fire that killed two Kansas City firefighters.
Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker announced the charges Tuesday against Thu Hong Nguyen, an employee of a nail salon and spa that was one of several businesses and apartments destroyed in the Oct. 12 fire.
Firefighters Larry Leggio and John Mesh died when a wall collapsed on them while they were fighting the blaze. Two other firefighters were injured.
An investigator with the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives says the fire was intentionally set in storage room of the salon.
Nguyen was arrested Monday night. She's being held on $2 million bond.
