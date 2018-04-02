Woman Charged With Car Theft, Kidnapping

SPRINGFIELD - A southwest Missouri woman is accused in a March car theft that prompted fears for two children who were in the back seat.



Thirty-seven-year-old Cynthia Brown, of Fair Grove, was jailed Tuesday in Greene County on charges including child endangerment and tampering.



Springfield police say a tip led to Brown's arrest in the March 2 theft of a car from outside a store. The owner had left the keys in the vehicle -- along with his 4-year-old son and 13-month-old daughter -- while he briefly went inside.



The boy was quickly found nearby, after the suspect dropped him off. An Amber Alert was issued for the baby girl, who was found more than seven hours later in the car outside an apartment building.



Brown did not have a lawyer Tuesday.