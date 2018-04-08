Woman Claims She is a Victim of Racial Profiling

INDEPENDENCE (AP) - A pregnant woman who claims Independence police stopped her on I-70 and made her lie on her belly as cars sped by has filed a complaint alleging racial profiling. Yvette Hayes -- principal of a Kansas City school -- says police stopped her late last week. Authorities say her Jeep Cherokee was thought to have been involved in break-ins and thefts.