Woman convicted of southwestern Missouri killing

By: The Associated Press

PINEVILLE (AP) — A southwestern Missouri jury has convicted a woman of first-degree murder in the shooting death last year of a 58-year-old married man with whom she had been having an affair.

The Joplin Globe reports that jurors hearing the case in McDonald County on a venue change from Newton County deliberated less than an hour before finding 66-year-old Connie Sanders-Ford guilty.

She also was convicted of armed criminal action, ending a three-day trial in which she did not testify.

Jurors concluded she shot and killed John Jordon, whose body was found in his Granby home.

Sanders-Ford's sentencing is scheduled for July 5.