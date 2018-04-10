Woman dead, man critically hurt after shooting in St. Louis

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A woman is dead and a man critically injured after a shooting in north St. Louis.

The shooting happened about 7 p.m. Sunday. Responding officers found the victims, both in their 20s, with gunshot wounds.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The man is hospitalized in critical condition. Names have not been released.

St. Louis has now had 169 homicides in 2015, 10 more than all of last year.