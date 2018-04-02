Woman died after she was found along I-29 with gunshot wound

By: The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY (AP) — Authorities are trying to determine who fatally shot a woman that a Missouri State Trooper found lying near a vehicle on the side of Interstate 29.

The trooper stopped at the 56th Street exit on I-29 when he saw what appeared to be a stranded motorist around 10 p.m.

But the trooper couldn't find anyone inside the vehicle. After looking around, he saw the wounded woman lying on the ground.

The woman died later at a local hospital.