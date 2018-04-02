Woman Dies and Hits Parked Cars in Crash

CAMDEN COUNTY - Patricia L. Messer, 60, of Camdenton crashed into two parked cars and a tree while travelling northbound. At approximately 12:05 p.m. Monday, Messer veered off the right side of the road, losing her undercarriage and colliding with a tree. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, debris from Messer's vehicle hit two other close parked cars.

Messer was not wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced dead later in the afternoon at Lake Regional Hospital.