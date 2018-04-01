Woman Dies at Electronic Music Concert

CRYSTAL CITY (AP) - An investigation is underway after a young woman died of a drug overdose following an electronic music concert in suburban St. Louis.

The victim's name has not been released. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the woman died during the concert this weekend at the Crystal City Underground.

An attorney for the venue says he believes that the woman died outside the facility early Sunday. The concert began Saturday night and continued until about 4 a.m. Sunday. About 4,000 people attended.

The venue is in a former silica mine, about a square mile underground.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Department is investigating.