Woman Dies In House Fire

AP-MO--Fire Death,0081Sedalia woman dies in house fire SEDALIA, Mo. (AP) -- Investigators say a 91-year-old Sedalia woman died in a house fire of smoke inhalation. Firefighters found M. "Lucille" Shepard on Wednesday in a utility room near a back door after the fire started in a living room between an end table and chair. Investigators haven't determined a cause of the fire. Shepard's dog also died. Shepard lived alone and had a fire in her home two months ago when she left the stove on. (Copyright 2007 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.) APNP-08-24-07 1009CDT