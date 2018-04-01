Woman Dies in House Fire in SW Missouri

By: The Associated Press

BILLINGS (AP) - Fire officials say a woman died in a house fire in southwest Missouri.

Billings fire chief Henry Boss says the woman's body was found Tuesday in the rubble of the home east of Billings.

He says the house was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived at the scene early Tuesday on West Highway 60. The highway was closed for a short time to accommodate fire trucks.

KOLR-TV reports one person escaped the fire. The victim's name has not been released.

Boss said his crews battled sub-freezing temperatures and had difficulty because the home is surrounded by a junk yard.

The Missouri State Fire Marshal's office is investigating the cause of the fire.