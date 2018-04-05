Woman Dies in I-70 Crash

KANSAS CITY - An 18-year-old Nebraska woman died after an 18-wheeler ran over her on Interstate 70 in Kansas City Tuesday night. Police said Sarah Holloway got out of her car right after it ran into a guardrail about 6:30 pm. Holloway was driving from Mississippi to Nebraska with a friend, who was treated for minor injuries. Police said the semi was traveling about 10 miles per hour in the center lane when it hit her. The driver told police he saw the woman get out of her car but did not realize he hit her. The collision closed the westbound lanes of I-70 for hours.