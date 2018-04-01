Woman Dies in Polk County Crash

POLK COUNTY - Diana Brown, 55, of Bolivar died after failing to yield while crossing Missouri 13 at approximately 7:45am Monday. According to a crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred near Bolivar city limits. The highway patrol said in its report Brown pulled in front of another vehicle and that driver suffered serious injuries.

Brown died at the scene of the crash and highway patrol said she was not wearing a seatbelt.