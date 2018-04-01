Woman dies in southeast Missouri fire

By: The Associated Press

FRUITLAND (AP) — A woman has died after a fire broke out in a trailer home in southeast Missouri.

Cape Girardeau County Coroner John Clifton says fire that destroyed the trailer home in Fruitland on Saturday claimed the life of an elderly woman.

The Southeast Missourian reports the victim was one of two residents in the trailer when the fire broke out. The other occupant escaped to safety.

The victim's identity was not released. The cause of the fire is under investigation.