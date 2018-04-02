Woman Dies in Stoddard County Crash

STODDARD COUNTY - A 28-year-old De Soto, Mo. woman died Thursday night after the vehicle she was riding in ran off the roadway and overturned on Missouri Route O east of Advance, Mo. Amanda Allenbaugh was a passenger in 35-year-old Donald Smith's vehicle when it then struck several road signs and a utility pole at approximately 11:45 p.m. Both Allenbaugh and Smith were ejected from the vehicle.

According to a crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, several MoDOT road signs were also damaged in this incident. A Stoddard County coroner pronounced Allenbaugh dead at the scene. Rescue workers transported Smith to a hospital in Cape Girardeau, Mo. with serious injuries. Niether the driver nor passenger were wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.