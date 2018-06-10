Woman dies, man hurt while tubing in southwest Missouri

CAPLINGER MILLS (AP) - A 30-year-old woman has died while tubing on the Sac River in southwest Missouri.

The Cedar County Sheriff's Office identified the woman Sunday as Ashley Brinkley, of Niangua. She died and a man was hurt Saturday when they fell off their tubes while going over a small dam near the unincorporated community of Caplinger Mills.

The man was taken to a hospital with injuries that weren't life threatening. Brinkley died at the scene.