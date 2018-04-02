Woman dies while detained in lockup near Kansas City

By: The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY (AP) — Authorities are investigating the case of a 53-year-old woman who died while detained in a Missouri lockup.

Officials say Regina Thurman of Kansas City, Missouri, died shortly after turning unresponsive Friday in a Jackson County Detention Center intake unit.

Efforts by the jail's medical staff and responding paramedics to revive Thurman failed.

The Kansas City Star reports that Thurman was being held on an unspecified probation violation.