Woman drowns after a medical issue

CAMDENTON, Mo. — A woman drowned in Lake of the Ozarks after the Missouri State Highway Patrol said she suffered from an unknown medical issue and fell into the Niangua River on Thursday afternoon.

Ruth Claussen, 87, was pronounced dead by Dr. Michael Jones at the 16 mile marker of the river.

Claussen was transported to the Allee-Holman-Howe Funeral Home in Camdenton.