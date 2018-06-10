Woman faces sentencing for giving money to terrorist groups

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A Bosnian immigrant formerly from Illinois has been sentenced to three years in prison for giving money to terror groups in Iraq and Syria.

Jasminka Ramic pleaded guilty in September to conspiring to provide material support to terrorists and was sentenced Tuesday in federal court in St. Louis.

Ramic is among six Bosnian immigrants indicted in February for funneling money and military supplies to the Islamic State group and al-Qaida in Iraq. Ramic contributed $700.

The other suspects have pleaded not guilty. They include a husband and wife from St. Louis County and suspects from California; Schiller Park, Illinois; and Utica, New York.

Ramic became a U.S. citizen in 2006. She lived in Rockford, Illinois, before moving to Germany, where she was arrested.

[Editor's note: This story has been updated to include the latest information from the Associated Press.]