Woman Falls Two Stories from Downtown Apartment Building

COLUMBIA - Columbia police said a 19-year-old woman fell two stories from a downtown apartment building just before 2 a.m. Thursday.

It happened at 101 Orr Street downtown, off Walnut Street. Police told KOMU 8 News the woman was intoxicated when she fell. They said the woman was transported to the hospital.

