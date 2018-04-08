Woman Fatally Shot during Burglary

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

ST. LOUIS - Police said a disabled woman who was shot to death on her porch in south St. Louis was probably killed after interrupting a burglary. Police say Rita Oberhart-Servais, 57, might have surprised a burglar when she returned home because the back window of her home was broken and some items inside were moved. Oberhart-Servais had called her son just moments before she was killed. She told him she was on her front porch and needed help carrying items from her car into the house.