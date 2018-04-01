Woman Fights Cancer While Pregnant

MOBERLY - Danielle Guszak was diagnosed with Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the oral cavitiy while four months pregnant. Guszak debated treatments that would affect her baby with the least amount of side-effects.

University Hospital Dr. Robert Zitsch, head and neck oncologist, said cancer during pregnancy is rare. "Over the years I have only dealt with several cases of cancer over a period of 25 years," said Zitsch.

Cancer during pregnancy is rare. It occurs in approximately one out of every 1,000 pregnancies, according the cancer.net.

Squamous Cell Carcinoma is a type of nonmelanoma skin cancner. It generally occurs in the face, ears, neck, hands or arms, but in Guszak's case it was her tongue. Dr. Zitsch among several other doctors at the Ellis Fischel Cancer Center treated Guszak throughout her pregnancy with radiation and chemotherapy treatments.

Guszak's treatment was a successful one, and her baby R.J. is in good health.