Woman found dead in burning Independence home

INDEPENDENCE (AP) - Authorities are investigating after a body was found in a burning home in the Kansas City suburb of Independence.

The Kansas City Star reports that firefighters responded Monday afternoon after a passer-by reported smoking coming from the home. Battalion Chief Mike Ditamore said "moderate to heavy" smoke was coming from the roof when crews arrived.

Assistant Fire Chief Mark Carrick said firefighters found a woman inside the kitchen. She died at the scene. No other information was immediately released, including the name or age of the victim.