Woman Found Dead Outside SW Missouri Restaurant

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) -- Springfield police are investigating the suspicious death of a woman found at the wheel of a car outside a restaurant in the southwestern Missouri city.

Officers received a call around 7 a.m. Monday about the maroon Hyundai Elantra parked in the middle of a Taco Bell parking lot. Witnesses at a motel across the street told KYTV the car was weaving and honking on the street about 5 a.m. before pulling into the lot.

Detectives are investigating the death as suspicious, but aren't releasing any details about the woman or how she died. The Taco Bell was closed for several hours while the car was checked out. Officers also searched nearby bushes and grass