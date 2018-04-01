Woman Found in St. Louis Co. Pond Identified

BALLWIN (AP) - Authorities have identified the woman whose body was found floating in a pond near a west St. Louis County apartment complex.

The victim was 71-year-old Manorma Dua, who lived nearby. An autopsy indicated that drowning was the likely cause of death, and police say there were no signs of foul play. St. Louis County detectives suspect suicide.

A passerby crossing a walking bridge Monday morning saw the body in the pond. The apartment complex is in an unincorporated area, near the town of Ballwin.