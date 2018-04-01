Woman found shot to death in St. Louis suburb identified

By: The Associated Press

SUNSET HILLS (AP) - Homicide investigators have publicly identified an 86-year-old woman who was found shot to death in her suburban St. Louis home.

Authorities said Terry Tobey's body was found about 5 p.m. Sunday in her Sunset Hills home, where she lived alone and had dementia.

A spokesman for St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Robert McCulloch told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that Tobey was last seen alive about 9:30 a.m. Thursday.

A neighbor told KSDK-TV that suspicions about Tobey's well-being surfaced Sunday when the woman's trash can remained outside three days after it was emptied. The neighbor says Tobey always promptly took the can inside after trash pickup.

There was no immediate word Tuesday about any arrests or charges.