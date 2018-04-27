Woman found unconscious in car had been shot in the back

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Police said Friday a woman found unconscious behind the wheel of a car at a St. Louis red light had been shot in the back.

Police said the 50-year-old woman is hospitalized in critical condition. Her name has not been released.

Officers responded to a call late Thursday on the city's north side and found the woman's car stopped at a red light. Witnesses told police they saw another car pull up behind her vehicle, and several people got out and fired shots into the back of the woman's car.

No arrests have been made.