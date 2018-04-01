Woman Gets 10 Years in Prison for Fatal Heroin OD

TROY (AP) - An eastern Missouri woman has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for providing a fatal dose of heroin, and her brother goes to trial Friday.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 32-year-old Wendy Voss of Moscow Mills pleaded guilty Monday to involuntary manslaughter and drug distribution. She was originally charged with second-degree murder.

Voss and her brother, 40-year-old Jason Voss of Elsberry, were charged following the death of 29-year-old Doug Geiger Jr. in April 2012. Geiger was found dead at a Troy motel. Two syringes and other drug paraphernalia were in the room.

Jason Voss told police that his sister sold heroin to Geiger for $100, and he delivered it and gave Geiger the syringe.

___

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch