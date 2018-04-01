Woman Gets 12 Years in Prison for Tax Fraud

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A Florida woman has been sentenced to 12 years on prison for stealing identities of several people as part of a tax fraud scheme.

Tania Henderson of Wesley Chapel, Fla., pleaded guilty in April to five federal counts. She was sentenced Tuesday in U.S. District Court in St. Louis.

Henderson stole the identities of more than 400 people - some of whom were dead - and filed fraudulent tax returns in their names. She used a network of relatives and friends to collect tax refund money.

In addition to the prison sentence, Henderson must pay $836,000 to the Internal Revenue Service.

Three others involved in the scheme have been prosecuted and sentenced, and Henderson's husband, Dwayne Denard Johnson of Wesley Chapel, has been indicted on similar charges.